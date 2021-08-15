TRON (TRX) to the MOON! Shot 25% in 7 days…Can you still BUY TRX?

There are many laggers in the cryptocurrency market. Those coins usually take time to follow the overall market trend. Tron (TRX) is one of those altcoins that saw a massive boom of close to 25% in the past 7 days. Other than its interesting project and mission, TRX’s technical formation perfectly followed the rules of setting up a buy trade. After reaching its strong support area, TRX shot high and reached an important area. Should you Buy Tron now and still make a profit? Or will prices adjust heavily after such a rise in prices? In this article, we’re going to talk a bit about what is Tron, if it’s a good investment, and analyze its prices.