Lakers News: ABC News’ ‘Superstar’ Series To Feature Kobe Bryant

ABC News announced their new episode of “Superstar” will be focused on the life of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Set to premiere on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. PST, “Superstar: Kobe Bryant” will paint an intimate portrait of the Lakers icon with most of the program told by Bryant himself. The one-hour event will follow Bryant’s evolution from the beginning as an exciting rookie all the way to his eventual triumphs as an NBA champion. “Superstar” aims to explore Bryant’s successes both on and off the court, as well as his complications in his personal life.