Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

U.S. military takes control of Kabul airport, aims to evacuate 5,000 civilians a day

By Peter Weber
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. military took control of air traffic at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport and secured the airport's perimeter, the Pentagon and State Department said late Sunday, as thousands of Americans, foreign nationals, and Afghans jostled to leave the country, now effectively under Taliban control. President Biden has ordered about 6,000 U.S. troops to secure the airport and aid the evacuation, and the full contingent of U.S. forces is set to arrive within 48 hours, the joint statement said.

theweek.com

Comments / 1

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Defense Department#U S Embassy#Pentagon#State Department#Americans#Afghans#Taliban#U S Embassy#Special Immigrant Visas#The Associated Press#Nato#The Washington Post#Siv#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Militarydallassun.com

Fearing China, Philippines signs pact to return U.S. troops

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has invited U.S. troops to return to bases the Americans only recently evacuated. The pact has assumed additional importance as the United States and its allies contend with an increasingly assertive China. There are tensions between the Philippines and China over borders and islands in the...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea threatens US with new preemptive strike weapons – probably nukes

On Tuesday, North Korea threatened to increase its “deterrent of absolute capacity” and build up its arsenal of “preemptive strike” capabilities in response to new joint military training between the U.S. and South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement...
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

‘The U.S. Is Ready’: To Defend Taiwan

The United States is capable of assisting and defending Taiwan in the event of a military crisis, the commander of all U.S. forces in the Pacific said Thursday. “There is a narrative that we see often in the media that talks about the U.S. and the West in decline,” Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said during a virtual appearance at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado when asked to describe America’s ability to defend Taiwan.
Militaryscreenanarchy.com

BATTLE FOR AFGHANISTAN: Russian Soldiers Carry Out a Raid in Exclusive Clip

In a moment of history repeating itself, the news these days is about the allied forces withdrawl out of Afghanistan. Of course they were not the first ones to wage war in Afghanistan. At the of the 70s what was then the Soviet Union invaded the country and waged a nine-year proxy war with the Afghan mujahideen.
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan military airstrikes kill 45 Taliban, 3 Al-Qaeda

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): At least 45 Taliban terrorists including three Pakistani nationals affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) at the outskirts of Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center, the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "45 Taliban terrorists including...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...

Comments / 1

Community Policy