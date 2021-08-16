Cancel
Brunswick, GA

City recognized for success in business development

The Federal Opportunity Zone and other incentives have brought Brunswick $70 million in direct investments over the past three years.

Travis Stegall, the city’s economic and community development director, has played an important role in the city’s efforts to create more jobs and improve the community.

City officials encourage economic development and new businesses with help finding financing, workforce and technical assistance.

“It’s incredibly important,” Stegall said of the incentives offered by the city.

Stegall said the Federal Opportunity Zone, which encompasses much of the city, is an important tool in luring businesses to Brunswick.

The Opportunity Brunswick website has been helpful in sharing the opportunities offered in the city to the nation and world. The site explains how opportunity zones work, the affordable business climate, proximity to airports, ports and I-95, its talented workforce, and the weather, beaches, recreation and everything else offered in the Golden Isles.

Stegall said he has a close working relationship with other organizations such as the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority, Downtown Development Authority, Forward Brunswick and Glynn County officials supporting economic development.

“We are spending day and night promoting Opportunity Brunswick” he said. “There’s a reason there are so many players on the field. We all have a position, but we’re a team.”

