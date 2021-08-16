Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Food co-op coming to downtown

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans to convert the old Piddlers Antique Store at the intersection of Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard into a farmer’s market.

Now, the building has been purchased by Brunswick businessman Jay Jenkins, who has plans to renovate the 10,000-square-foot building and turn it into a nonprofit food co-op and farmer’s market.

It will not be a food pantry that gives away food. The intent is to create a place where members decide what local produce and products are stocked on the shelves.

The goal is to attract enough merchants selling fresh produce to be open seven days a week.

“All I want is to bring it into existence and turn it over to the volunteers,” he said. “Local growers can bring their own produce to sell.”

Jenkins said a food co-op will help meet the needs of people living in downtown Brunswick who don’t own a vehicle and have to walk or ride a bicycle to shop for food.

Some people have no choice but to shop at convenience stores selling fresh vegetables and meats at prices much higher than at a supermarket, he said.

“It’s a food desert on Gloucester,” he said.

Jenkins said the food co-op will make a difference.

“It’ll be like a supermarket,” he said. “You’ll be able to find everything you can expect.”

Jenkins said work on a sprinkler system, electricity, plumbing, and heating and cooling will take four to six months after he gets the permits to begin renovating the building. He also plans to meet with city officials to see if his project is eligible for any state or federal grants or programs.

Before the co-op opens, Jenkins said a board of directors will be appointed and two full-time employees will be hired to coordinate the volunteers and manage the facility.

A cafe will serve meals from unsold fresh produce from the previous day, Jenkins said.

Vendors and potential co-op participants are asked to call Kaufman at 603-762-7115.

Jenkins said work on the Parker Kaufman building on Gloucester Street is continuing. Three of the six apartments on the second floor have been completed and are now occupied.

Work on the remaining apartments under renovation will be completed in about six months, he said.

Two of the three commercial spaces on the bottom floor are also occupied.

