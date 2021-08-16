10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aaron Kwok

Sitcom characters definitely come in all shapes and sizes and they all appeal to someone, though some of them appeal to a much wider fanbase for various reasons which some people can’t easily define. Marshall Eriksen was one of the best sitcom characters around during the run of How I Met Your Mother, and many people might agree that his part was absolutely great. Some might want to say that he felt overrated and some might not have liked Jason Segel, but the fact is that on this show he was the best character out of all of them. A lot of it has to do with character arc and development since one way or another, a character has to change a bit during the course of a show, especially one that lasts as long as HIMYM did. If nothing ever changes then the show tends to stagnate and things don’t move forward the way they should. Marshall was one of the characters that helped things to move forward and in doing so managed to keep the show alive for quite some time, with help of course.