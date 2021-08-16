Special Olympics gives local athletes time to shine in softball, bocce

HUMBLE, TEXAS – Local athletes competed this past week in the 55th Edition AAU National Junior Olympics held in Humble Texas July 31 thru August 7. Through regional, district, and national qualifiers, the AAU Junior Olympic Games will see approximately 12,345 participants compete for a chance at a gold medal.There were 25 Regional competitions across the United States. Additional Qualifying Opportunities are, AAU West Coast National Championships, AAU Primary National Championships, AAU Club Championships, those contests can qualify 8 athletes per event and the AAU West Coast Junior Olympic Games qualifying 6 athletes with a possible total of 150 athletes per event at the Junior Olympics in Humble. The AAU worked diligently to put together the best meet possible for all athletes, coaches, family, and friends. Approximately, 230 license officials were brought on for the event. The 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games are to be held in Greensboro, North Carolina at North Carolina A&T University in the summer of 2022. Those competing in Humble were.