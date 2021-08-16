Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Special Olympics gives local athletes time to shine in softball, bocce

By NATHAN DEAL Nathan.Deal@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1985, Ron and Anita teamed up with each other in bocce ball doubles in the first year of Special Olympics Colorado. Eight years later, in December 1993, the two were wed, uniting as the Enyarts. Nearly 28 years later, the Enyarts are still competing, mingling with old friends and...

www.gjsentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Special Olympics#Bocce#Bowling#Enyarts#Grand Junction Gators#High Rollers#Bat Attitudes#Delta Slammers#Gjrc#The Caprock Cobras#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Moorhead, MNkvrr.com

Hope Inc. hosts softball game for athletes with mobility challenges

MOORHEAD, MN (KVRR) – August and September are busy months for a local nonprofit that promotes activities for people of all abilities. Hope Inc. is hosting several softball tournaments in the coming weeks in both Moorhead and Grand Forks. Hope Inc. took on Herzog Roofing this morning in a softball...
Mesa, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Mesa hires McGowan as diving coach

Colorado Mesa University head coach Mickey Wender announced Monday that William "Billy" McGowan has been hired as the team's diving coach. McGowan has 20 years of coaching experience, spending the past four years as the diving coach at Division 1 Iona College in New York. During that time, he also served as the head coach Purchase College's High Dive Junior Olympic Team in Purchase, New York.
Wyoming Statewyomingnewsnow.tv

Special Olympics Wyoming hosts annual softball tournament at Summer Sports Classic

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Athletes from across the state came out to Casper this weekend for Special Olympics Wyoming’s Summer Sports Classic. The event kicked off with a golf tournament on Friday and concluded with softball and cycling on Saturday. This year’s Summer Sports Classic is the first full team competition Special Olympics Wyoming has done in person since the pandemic.
Mental Healththegazette.com

A State of Mind: Olympics shine light on mental health of the athletes — and the fans

In the continued effort to bring mental health awareness into the consciousness of society, something occasionally happens to catapult it to the forefront of our collective conversations. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a movement is happening that carries with it potentially far reaching and lasting impacts as it pertains to how we as a society perceive mental health and well-being. When Simone Biles withdrew from gymnastics competition and Naomi Osaka took to the tennis court on the heels of withdrawing from the French Open, both athletes noted their mental health struggles.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

Special Olympics VC Heads for District, State Soccer & Bocce Tournaments

Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) is back in action this month and next, competing in district and state games for the first time since February 2020. Athletes from Valley City head to the District Soccer & Bocce Tournament in Fargo on August 22, followed by the State Soccer & Bocce Tournament in Grand Forks on September 11 and 12.
Georgetown, KYWTVQ

Special Olympics softball tourney this weekend in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 260 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes on 19 teams will hit the fields at Marshall Park in Georgetown on Saturday, Aug. 14, for the 2021 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 2 Softball Tournament. Each of the teams will be looking to reach the organization’s State Tournament,...
Humble, TXbeloitcall.com

Local athletes compete in AAU Junior Olympics

HUMBLE, TEXAS – Local athletes competed this past week in the 55th Edition AAU National Junior Olympics held in Humble Texas July 31 thru August 7. Through regional, district, and national qualifiers, the AAU Junior Olympic Games will see approximately 12,345 participants compete for a chance at a gold medal.There were 25 Regional competitions across the United States. Additional Qualifying Opportunities are, AAU West Coast National Championships, AAU Primary National Championships, AAU Club Championships, those contests can qualify 8 athletes per event and the AAU West Coast Junior Olympic Games qualifying 6 athletes with a possible total of 150 athletes per event at the Junior Olympics in Humble. The AAU worked diligently to put together the best meet possible for all athletes, coaches, family, and friends. Approximately, 230 license officials were brought on for the event. The 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games are to be held in Greensboro, North Carolina at North Carolina A&T University in the summer of 2022. Those competing in Humble were.
Mccracken County, KYPaducah Sun

Local faces shine at Ballard Memorial Invitational

McCracken County’s Madison Glisson stole the show as area high schools participated in the Ballard Memorial Invitational Golf Tournament on Saturday. Glisson fired a personal best and tournament record 9-under-par 63 in leading the Lady Mustangs to a first-place finish in the girls division. As a team, McCracken shot a 303. McCracken’s Rachel Hagan finished fourth with a 77, and Sophie Hollowell took fifth by shooting 80. McCall Moore shot her personal best with an 83 to finish right outside of the top five.
SportsPosted by
On3.com

Olympics will be without baseball, softball in 2024 Paris games

When the Paris Olympic Games open in 2024, the lineup of competition will look different than it did in the 2020 Toyko games. Breakdancing will join the Olympics field, as baseball and softball will be among the cuts from the 2024 lineup. Why are baseball, softball being cut?. Host cities...
Sportsbouldercolorado.gov

Boulder-Area Athletes Shine In Tokyo

Former University of Colorado stars, other Locals Shine on the track. 3,000m Steeplechase athletes and former CU stars Emma Coburn and Val Constien each advanced to the finals in their event. They finished 16th and 12th, respectively. 10,000m runner and CU stand-out Joe Klecker finished 16th, running a time of...
Saint Louis, MOstlsportspage.com

Local interest athletes participating in the Olympics in Tokyo

For more information on the local athletes check out KSDK’s Olympic Coverage. For those confused by seeing some logos that say Tokyo 2021 and Tokyo 2020– both are right– in a way. While they are taking place in 2021, the are officially referred to as the 2020 Olympic Games because they were delayed a year from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local athletes see successes in 2020 Olympic Games

As the 2020 Olympic Games come to a close, several athletes with ties to the Pittsburgh area are returning to the United States after seeing success in their respective competitions. USA Baseball and Plum’s Scott McGough are bringing home silver after a hard fight against host nation Japan. With baseball’s...
College SportsPosted by
Express-Star

SOFTBALL: Cerny named SAC Female Athlete of the Year

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only. The Sooner Athletic Conference announced that a University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball player received a conference honor. Science & Arts pitcher Emily Cerny added another honor to her illustrious career with the Drovers. The SAC announced Wednesday that Cerny...

Comments / 0

Community Policy