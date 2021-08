On Aug. 10, Congressman Joe Neguse, Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands introduced legislation to protect endangered fish in the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins, while allowing water development projects to proceed. The Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act would authorize the Bureau of Reclamation to continue the implementation of endangered fish recovery programs for the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins through 2024 in order to protect and recover endangered fishes while water development proceeds in compliance with all applicable Federal and State laws. Actions taken under these programs also provide benefits to other native fishes in the basin and prevent them from becoming endangered in the future.