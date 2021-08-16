The Best Street Style from Copenhagen Fashion Week S/S 2022

For years, if you weren’t a blonde-haired, blue-eyed, stick-sized starlet, you’d have trouble getting the VIP relations manager at most fashion houses to even pretend to know who you were. These days, Lizzo has some of the world’s top designers and brands at her beck and call, waiting to dress her for events—so much so that often, she wears two or three custom looks for a single awards ceremony. After spending years on the indie music circuit, Lizzo broke through in a big way with her smash hit “Truth Hurts” in 2019, and has continued to bend the music industry and show business rules in her favor since then. The Detroit-born, Houston-raised musician has a penchant for bright colors, bold ruffles, and attention-grabbing accessories. And though her looks typically send a larger-than-life message, it was the tiny Valentino purse she carried on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards that remains an iconic statement to this day. Here, take a peek back at Lizzo’s style evolution, from working indie musician to singular red carpet star.