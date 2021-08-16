Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Best Street Style from Copenhagen Fashion Week S/S 2022

By Dasha Gold
thetrendspotter.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic, contemporary, and cool – that’s how we would describe SS22 Copenhagen Fashion Week. The streets of Copenhagen were brimmed with oversized layers, featuring neutral tones, mismatched patterns, and checks, with the occasional bright pop of color. Popular choices by the fashion goers included low-rise pants, suits with crop tops, flip flop shoes, sandals, and coordinated pieces, in muted shades like khaki, eggshell, and camel. In contrast, there were plenty of bright splashes of color, featuring light blue, mint, soft pink, and candy apple red. The fashion week attendees were spotted wearing straw tote bags and they explored a variety of headscarves. Update your style game and discover your new favorite trends by checking out the street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week.

www.thetrendspotter.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Copenhagen#Street Style#New Favorite#Classic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Lizzo’s Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments Rewrite the Rules

For years, if you weren’t a blonde-haired, blue-eyed, stick-sized starlet, you’d have trouble getting the VIP relations manager at most fashion houses to even pretend to know who you were. These days, Lizzo has some of the world’s top designers and brands at her beck and call, waiting to dress her for events—so much so that often, she wears two or three custom looks for a single awards ceremony. After spending years on the indie music circuit, Lizzo broke through in a big way with her smash hit “Truth Hurts” in 2019, and has continued to bend the music industry and show business rules in her favor since then. The Detroit-born, Houston-raised musician has a penchant for bright colors, bold ruffles, and attention-grabbing accessories. And though her looks typically send a larger-than-life message, it was the tiny Valentino purse she carried on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards that remains an iconic statement to this day. Here, take a peek back at Lizzo’s style evolution, from working indie musician to singular red carpet star.
Beauty & FashionVice

Exploring London’s street style with the Reebok Legacy Collection

London is a jigsaw of cultures, histories and identities. A patchwork where each piece is entirely different to those it surrounds. Where a bustling sub-culture can be entirely situated on one small street. As a result, the city is the perfect place to find yourself, your community and expression, while crafting the legacy you want to leave on this planet. This exploration away from the grind of work life is the same vision held by Reebok’s Legacy Collection; with two of their 80s trainers now reimagined to facilitate relaxation and rejuvenation within the lifestyles of a new generation of busy city-dwellers.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

BILLY's Tokyo Salutes Japanese Street Style with Exclusive New Balance 574

BILLY’s Tokyo has partnered with New Balance to release an exclusive take on the 574, one that’s inspired by the evolution of Japanese street style. Spotlighted in a lookbook starring blue room — a Tokyo-based crew of archival streetwear merchants — the design is equal parts rugged and sporty, nodding to Tokyo street style’s diverse array of inspirations.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Best sustainable men’s clothing: The fashion labels to know

Fashion is a form of self-expression. Of course, the look and feel is important but these days, even more so, is what the brand you are wearing stands for.The Fashion Transparency Index, released in July by Fashion Revolution, reveals that the majority of major fashion brands – a staggering 99 per cent – do not disclose the number of workers in their supply chain that are being paid a living wage.This is especially important considering a reported 74 per cent of garment workers in Asia – many already existing on poverty wages – were pushed below the World Bank Poverty...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

The Best Beauty Moments (So Far) From The Streets Of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Considering Copenhagen Fashion Week is essentially a global summit for the world’s most distinctly cool people to meet, mingle, and moon over Scandinavian designers’ stunning new collections, it’s no surprise that even the week’s street style would be in a league of its own. After just one day into the festivities, the endless parade of fashion fans, models, editors, influencers, and celebrities were already serving up some of the most creative personal style moments, and the beauty looks were just as good — if not better. The endless list of hair, makeup and nail inspiration from Copenhagen Fashion Week’s street style moments is long and versatile enough to carry you through the end of the year and beyond.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

The Best Summer-To-Fall Styles From Reformation’s 40%-Off Sale

Perennial cool-girl fashion brand Reformation has come through with a surprise end-of-summer sale you simply can't snooze on. Right now, select styles are up to 40% off online and in stores. It means you best hurry and rack up all the prettiest dresses, butt-hugging jeans, party-ready shoes, WFH loungewear, and even those cute swimsuits you've been eyeing all season — at a slick deal.
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Ready to skip winter? These are all the summer 2022 trends to look forward to according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Fashion Editor willing to sell her soul for a good bag. @charlieteather. If you thought September was the only month to host spring/summer showcases, and that New York, London, Milan and Paris were the four cities to dictate the season's biggest trends, you may just be neglecting what is fast-becoming one of the most highly-regarded fashion weeks in the industry.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Photo Diary: ROTATE x HYPEBAE Celebrate Upcoming Collab at Copenhagen Fashion Week

The city’s beloved style gurus give us an insider view of the intimate dinner. At its Spring/Summer 2022 show during Copenhagen Fashion Week, ROTATE made a special announcement of an upcoming collaboration between ROTATE Sunday and HYPEBAE. To celebrate, the Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars-helmed brand invited the city’s much-loved style gurus to a dinner event following the runway show last Thursday.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

Ganni Wants You To Go Secondhand Shopping

After recently debuting a new collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week, Ganni now wants you to consider secondhand shopping. The Danish cult-favorite brand is collaborating with resale marketplace Vestiaire Collective, offering some of its own pre-loved pieces, along with outfit ideas from some quintessential #GanniGirls. The partnership, titled “Old + New...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Here's What the WWW Editors Are Wearing to Work This Fall

There’s a sense of sartorial excitement that fall brings. After living in casual tank tops, denim shorts, and flimsy fabrics for the past few months, I, for one, love the pivot in style choices that the crisp autumn air and that back-to-school (or work) feeling brings—especially when it comes to dressing for the job. If you're going back to the office soon, or want looks to put together if you're going in a few days a week, we've got you covered with plenty of outfit inspiration.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
SPY

These Are The 10 Hottest Men’s Fashion Trends for Fall and Winter 2021

As the lazy, hazy days of summer begin to fade, it’s time to start thinking about fall and winter. More specifically, it’s time to start thinking about fall and winter fashion. After a season spent indoors during the pandemic, now is the time to really start dressing, allowing the colder temperatures to help you to break out your best sweaters, jackets, pants, and more. But it can be overwhelming to figure out just what to wear, especially having been inside for so long. But don’t worry, we’re here to help. To help you figure out what to wear this fall and...
ApparelWallpaper*

Salie 66: luxurious wardrobe essentials inspired by New Yorkers

With talk of returning to the office well and truly underway for most big companies, the conundrum of figuring out what to wear for those two- or three-day work weeks is made all the easier with the arrival of Salie 66, a brand offering a minimal collection of well-made staples designed for both men and women. Founded by art dealer James Shalom and his father, Elliot, who has more than 40 years of experience in wholesale manufacturing within the fashion industry under his belt, Salie 66 is rooted in the production expertise of a family-owned factory in the Veneto region of Italy.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

TheOpen Product Unveils Cozy Knitwear and Outerwear for FW21

One of South Korea‘s buzziest fashion brands to date, TheOpen Product is preparing for the cozier days with its ’70s-inspired Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Set to release outside of the label’s home country, the range is filled with cozy garments to elevate your wardrobe for the cooler seasons. Knitwear dominates most of the lineup, with checkerboard patterns splashed onto a selection of beanies and scarves. The accessories are styled with a new blue iteration of TheOpen Product’s popular Vertical Cut-out Knit Top. Elsewhere, the fashion brand’s signature “T” emblem is spotted on purple knit sweaters and vests, while outerwear pieces are offered in oversized fits. Rounding out the collection is a glossy beige jacket and matching baggy trousers.
Designers & Collectionsthetrendspotter.net

10 Cottagecore Aesthetic Outfits for Nature Loving Ladies

There’s nothing better than enjoying a sunny day in the garden, reading a book, sewing, or baking bread. This TikTok trend is the modern interpretation of simple living in the European countryside. With its inspiration stemming back to the 18th century, this delicate and hyper-feminine style has become one of the most popular aesthetics of today. It features a naturalistic color palette, citing much of its fashion inspiration from the Regency and Edwardian periods, especially in its fabrics and silhouettes. However, it’s not completely without its criticisms. Some reprove its rose-tinted view of farm life, eurocentric style, and romanticization of colonial times. Today it’s embraced by the queer community and remains a popular choice for many young adults. Whether you love Miranda’s style in Picnic at Hanging Rock or wish to recreate Alice’s life in Wonderland, you can emulate the style easily. Here’s our essential guide for embracing the cottagecore aesthetic for ladies who love nature.
ApparelPosted by
Glamour

12 Cute Fall Outfits to Make Transitional Dressing a Breeze

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It might still be summer, but mentally, we're in sweater-weather mode thinking about all the cute fall outfits to put together as we ease into cooler temps. Transitional looks reign supreme this time of year, making it a veritable fashion playground for mixing and matching pieces from various seasons into your wardrobe.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Is Sporty-Chic in a Blue Corset and Chunky Black Sneakers in London

Bella Hadid gives a lesson in subdued edginess with her latest look. The model was spotted with artist Dua Lipa while out and about in London yesterday. For the ensemble, Hadid wore a look that felt neutral and toned down. She sported a brown leather trench coat, a dark blue corset top and loose-fitting black trousers. To accessorize the look, she carried a black leather bag and added jewelry that featured different gemstones and silver embellishments. For footwear, Hadid donned a pair of eye-catching sneakers that featured a silver, black, white and yellow color palette. The shoes featured an on-trend chunky sole.  The...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Nails Y2K Style in a Crochet Cardigan, Oversized Trousers and Chunky Black Sneakers in London

Dua Lipa is throwing it back to the 2000s with her latest look. The “Levitating” singer was spotted in a vibrant crochet cardigan while out and about with model Bella Hadid in London on Friday night. Lipa paired the cardigan with a pair of oversized black trousers and a trucker hat from Mowalola. She accessorized the look with dainty yet eye-catching gold jewelry. For footwear, Lipa wore a pair of black chunky sneakers with contrast stitching. Lipa is known for being, well, “future nostalgic.” She tends to adorn herself in styles that harken back to simpler times in fashion as well as those...

Comments / 0

Community Policy