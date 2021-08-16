The Best Street Style from Copenhagen Fashion Week S/S 2022
Classic, contemporary, and cool – that’s how we would describe SS22 Copenhagen Fashion Week. The streets of Copenhagen were brimmed with oversized layers, featuring neutral tones, mismatched patterns, and checks, with the occasional bright pop of color. Popular choices by the fashion goers included low-rise pants, suits with crop tops, flip flop shoes, sandals, and coordinated pieces, in muted shades like khaki, eggshell, and camel. In contrast, there were plenty of bright splashes of color, featuring light blue, mint, soft pink, and candy apple red. The fashion week attendees were spotted wearing straw tote bags and they explored a variety of headscarves. Update your style game and discover your new favorite trends by checking out the street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week.www.thetrendspotter.net
