Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly. cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to. 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly...