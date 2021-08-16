Tribune editorial: Bipartisan vote should benefit ND

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer were among 19 Republicans in the U.S. Senate who voted for a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed 69-30. It’s one of the key pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The senators said the bill will provide about $2 billion for state roads and bridges and $200 million to support clean water programs. The bill now goes to the House. It’s good to see North Dakota’s senators work in a bipartisan fashion with the administration. The infrastructure measure is long overdue, with roads and bridges across the nation in desperate need of repair.