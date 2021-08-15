Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Peters hits 2 HRs, Allard ends skid as Rangers beat A’s 7-4

By Robert Delgiorno
kpyn.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie DJ Peters connected on a pair of two-run homers, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4. Kolby Allard was solid in his first win in two months. Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García hit his 26th for the last-place Rangers, who took the deciding game of the series. Allard allowed Matt Chapman’s third homer in two games among seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander set a single-season club record by losing eight consecutive starts before a no-decision in his previous outing at Seattle.

kpyn.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolis García
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Homer
Person
Kolby Allard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Seattle#Ap#The Texas Rangers#The Oakland Athletics 7 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Allard scheduled to start for Rangers at Mariners

Texas Rangers (39-73, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-54, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-10, 5.07 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -211, Rangers +178; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Marte’s 4-hit day leads A’s to sweep of Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. — Starling Marte went 4 for 5 with an RBI, Seth Brown homered and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie each drove in two runs for Oakland, which won its fourth straight game to move into the top AL wild-card spot.
Arlington, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Bats Set Tone Early In 7-4 Victory Over A's

ARLINGTON, Texas — Chris Woodward has been thinking about swapping Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez as the top two hitters in the Texas Rangers lineup. For Sunday afternoon's rubber match the with Oakland Athletics, the Rangers skipper decided to pull the trigger. "Yonny is starting to hit," Woodward said. "This...
MLBchatsports.com

Game #118: A’s outslugged by Rangers in 7-4 loss

Don’t mess with Texas, apparently. The Oakland A’s went to Arlington looking to build on their hot streak, and instead lost two out of three games to the last-place Texas Rangers. The finale Sunday ended with a 7-4 defeat, with the Rangers in control for the entire afternoon. Texas jumped...
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Peters hits 2 HRs as Texas tops Oakland

ARLINGTON — Rookie DJ Peters connected on a pair of two-run homers, Kolby Allard was solid in his first win in two months, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4 on Sunday. Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García hit his 26th for the last-place Rangers, who...
MLBchatsports.com

42-76 - Peters powers Rangers to 7-4 series-clinching victory over A’s

The Texas Rangers piled on seven runs while the Oakland Athletics scored four runs. After adjusting to life after MLB’s crackdown on sticky stuff, Kolby Allard has put together a string of solid starts which culminated in his longest outing of the season. Today Allard tossed 6 1⁄3 innings of three-run ball on seven hits, zero walks and a couple of strikeouts.
MLBkpyn.net

Mariners beat Rangers 3-1 as Anderson earns 1st Seattle win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings to earn his first Seattle victory as the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1. Anderson was acquired from Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28 and had no-decisions in his first four starts for the Mariners. He struck out four, walked none, allowing a third-inning home run to Andy Ibanez. Luis Torrens homered in the ninth for Seattle. Rookie Texas starter Taylor Hearn allowed two runs in five innings in making the best of his five career big-league starts.
MLBkpyn.net

Sale strong again for 5 IP, Red Sox beat Rangers 6-0

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale pitched five shutout innings in his second outing since Tommy John surgery to help the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-0 and bounce back after a sweep to the Yankees knocked Boston into third place. Xander Bogaerts homered and the Red Sox, who led the division on July 30, pounded out six doubles after returning to Fenway Park in third and out of playoff position. The Yankees also won, leaving the Red Sox 1 1/2 games behind New York in the AL wild-card race. Sale threw 71 pitches, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out five.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, August 22nd: Chris Archer, John Means, Touki Toussaint Ks

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. John Means Under 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Braves. John Means will face the Atlanta Braves for...
MLBdarnews.com

Lyles' strong start leads Rangers over sloppy Red Sox, 10-1

BOSTON (AP) -- Former Boston utilityman Brock Holt hit two RBI singles, and the Texas Rangers used a surprisingly strong start by Jordan Lyles to beat the sloppy Red Sox 10-1 on Saturday night. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rangers, who entered with the majors' fewest...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox 8/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Rangers will play the last game of their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park, Boston, MA, on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). After a 6-0 defeat to Boston in the first match of the series on Friday, Texas fell to 42-80. Texas dropped four consecutive matches and seven of its last nine overall. The Rangers sit 30 matches behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Clement 2 HRs, Cabrera stays at 499; Indians beat Tigers 7-4

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland rookie Ernie Clement hit the first two homers of his career while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500 as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Friday …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, August 18th: Jake Arrieta, Jesus Luzardo O/U Strikeouts

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Jose Luzardo O/U 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Braves. Miami's Jose Luzardo will be making the first...
MLBsemoball.com

Winker hits slam, Reds slug 4 more HRs, beat Braves 12-3

ATLANTA (AP) -- Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning, the Reds added four more homers, and Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with an 12-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night. Winker's 24th homer, the second grand slam of his career, cleared the wall in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy