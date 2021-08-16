Cancel
Lewiston, ID

Sunday marks 24th triple-digit day of the LC Valley's summer

By Tribune
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewiston hit a high temperature of 102 Sunday, marking the 24th triple-digit day of the year. It may be the last one for the forecastable future. The National Weather Service is calling for cooler temperatures this week starting with a triple-digit near miss high of 98 today before dipping to 82 on Tuesday and 80 on Wednesday with a chance of showers each day. The rest of the week is forecast to have highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Lewiston, ID
