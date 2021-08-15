Cancel
Twins’ Polanco Beats Rays With Sacrifice Fly

By David Burrall
drgnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Sunday. Max Kepler led off the ninth against Matt Wisler (3-5) with a line drive slicing away from left fielder Austin Meadows toward the foul line. Kepler reached second, and when the ball skipped under Meadows’ glove for an error, he took an extra base. Two pitches later, Polanco hit a drive that was caught on the right-field warning track, scoring Kepler without a throw.

