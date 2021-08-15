Twins’ Polanco Beats Rays With Sacrifice Fly

Polanco will start at second base and bat third Tuesday against Cleveland. Nelson Cruz had typically served as Minnesota's No. 3 hitter before he was dealt to the Rays prior to the trade deadline, but since then, Polanco has seemingly seized hold of the lineup spot that most managers reserve for their team's top hitter. After going 2-for-6 with a walkoff RBI double in Monday's 5-4 series-opening win, Polanco now owns an .814 OPS on the season, and he's supplemented his good work at the plate with nine stolen bases. The 28-year-old has proven to be an outstanding value selection for fantasy managers that nabbed him in the later rounds of drafts.