Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Who Says She Looks "Pregnant" Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing the beauty boundaries once more!. It's safe to say the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's hot girl summer is still going strong as she recently debuted a dramatic new hairstyle. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Poosh founder showed off her fabulous short haircut, in which she rocked a long bob.