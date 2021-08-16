Cancel
Acura Unveils the NSX's Swan Song Type S

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails of Acura’s swan song NSX Type S have official been revealed. Said to be the “quickest, most powerful and best-handling production NSX ever,” the final NSX Type S supercar boasts a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine that makes about 600 horsepower and 492lb-ft of torque. Other performance tweaks include faster shift times, reworked gear ratios, improved battery efficiency, new intercoolers, and upgraded fuel injectors. Cosmetic updates include new Type-S five-spoke wheels, Brembo calipers, carbon accents, an NSX GT3-esque rear diffuser, and updated front grille.

#Acura Nsx#Auction#Sticker Price#Nsx#Brembo#Vin#Mecum#Lamborghini#Countach
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

First 2022 Acura NSX Type S Grabs $1.1 Million At Auction

And then there were only 349 cars. The Type S, serving as the Acura NSX's swan song, managed to generate a lot of interest sum at Mecum's Daytime Auction in Monterey this weekend. Why? Because the very first example was sold for the impressive sum of $1 million. Not only is it the first NSX Type S to be sold outside of Japan, but it's also one of the only 350 units serving as the last hurrah for the electrified supercar.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Our Best Look Yet at the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The upcoming C8-generation Corvette Z06 is expected to be headlined by a flat-plane-crank DOHC V-8 based on the engine in the C8.R racing car, but the fastest and most track-focused C8 yet will also feature some pretty aggressive new aerodynamic options. A report last Summer indicated those would include an active splitter and rear wing. New spy shots of a Z06 apparently testing near the Nürburgring with minimal camouflage appear to show those elements in action.
CarsLegit Reviews

Acura Reveals The NSX GT3 Evo22 Racing Car

Acura has announced the latest version of its racing car that will compete in various series and racetracks worldwide starting next year. The car is called the NSX GT3 Evo22, and it will be homologated globally through 2024. The vehicle is the latest evolution of the multiple championship-winning NSX GT3 racing car.
CarsPosted by
The Press

Acura Debuts Limited Production 600hp NSX Type S at Monterey Car Week

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering quicker acceleration, sharper cornering and a more emotional driving experience than any road-going NSX ever, the new 600 horsepower 2022 NSX Type S raises the already impressive performance of the cutting-edge electrified supercar. Making its global debut today during the world-famous Monterey Car Week, NSX Type S is the ultimate expression of the brand's commitment to Precision Crafted Performance and firmly establishes Type S as Acura's performance halo.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Acura NSX With Matching Trailer Made From Actual NSX Is Winning At Life

It’s a privilege to own the groundbreaking Acura NSX. Over the last couple of years, the value of the first-generation NSX’s has skyrocketed which is forcing many of them to sit in garages collecting dust. Luckily some owners still use their NSXs often, take for example Chris Cut. He’s taken his NSX on cross-country camping trips and recently built a small trailer for it to pull. This new trailer is built from another NSX, so Chris owns 1.5 NSXs which makes him very cool.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Cowabunga! Acura NSX With Unique Ninja Turtles Tie-In For Sale

The Heroes in a Half Shell drove a van, but their creator drove an NSX. We're on the eve of seeing the brand new Acura NSX Type S. The swan song for the second-generation NSX will be revealed on August 12 during Monterey Car Week, but right now we'd like to take you back in time just a bit. Specifically, let's revisit 1991 and the beginning of the NSX legacy, but with a totally tubular twist. And if you have some spare change in the bank, you can claim this bit of history for yourself.
Carshiconsumption.com

Acura Bids Farewell To The NSX With A 350 Unit 600HP Type S Release

In 2016, Acura released the second generation of its NSX supercar to critical acclaim. And while the mid-engine all-wheel-drive supercar has been an important part of Acura/Honda’s lineup, the Japanese automaker has revealed that it will soon be pulling the plug on the NSX. To give the car one final farewell, Acura is producing 350 up-specced NSX examples known as the “S Type.”
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2023 Acura Integra

Honda's Acura luxury division will soon relaunch an iconic nameplate and shake up the entry-luxury compact segment with an all-new Integra. Some may wonder why a luxury automaker would choose to launch a sporty hatchback in the age of the SUV, but we'd be quick to remind them that the Integra is a big part of what made the Acura brand. We expect the Integra to be fully unveiled in 2022 and go on sale shortly after, likely as a 2023 model. The new car will probably share its underpinnings with the all-new Honda Civic, but we're expecting a perkier standard powertrain, an available manual transmission, and perhaps a Type S trim with more power. Acura's few official teaser photos show very little, but from the spy photos we've seen, we expect a coupe model with a hatchback will be the first to arrive. But Acura could very well introduce an Integra sedan alongside the coupe or soon after to replace the aging ILX sedan. And in the future, who knows? Maybe there will be an Acura Integra Type R that recalls the limited-edition screamer of the late Nineties.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Video: Acura NSX Type S First Look Walkaround

The 2022 Acura NSX Type S will be the last iteration of the second-generation sports car, and Acura is sending it off in style. The supercar made its public debut this week at Monterey Car Week, and Motor1.com's Director Of Video, Clint Simone, was able to get up close and inside to check out the updated supercar.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Teases Production Z Car One Last Time

The next-generation Z car, the Nissan 400Z has enjoyed one of the biggest hype buildups in recent memory and the good news is that it seems to be coming to an end. We've extensively covered this new Japanese sports car in recent months, including discussions regarding its price, digital renderings of what it might look like, and even a few leaked images of the production car. Last week it was announced that the production 400Z would be making its official debut on August 17 despite the fact that the New York Auto Show would be cancelled. Now the company has released three teaser videos on Instagram revealing the shapely lines of the new car, and confirming the official release date again.
CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Acura NSX Type S Is a 600-HP Final Bow For Hybrid Supercar

Type S will be limited to 350 units; no regular NSX for 2022. Acura is saying goodbye to its halo NSX supercar with a special Type S model for 2022. The higher-performance hybrid will be the only trim level available for this final model year, and production will be capped at just 350 units.
MusicTimes Union

Ford GT's swan song pays tributes to 1964 prototypes

The Ford GT roars into automotive history with another Heritage Edition. The supercar, done up in the white and blue livery of the 1964 GT prototypes, was revealed last week as part of Monterey Car Week in northern California and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The 2022 (and final) Ford...
CarsShropshire Star

Honda says goodbye to the NSX with limited-edition Type S model

Hybrid supercar has been on sale since 2016. Honda has announced that the NSX will go out of production next year with a new, high-performance Type S model. Limited to just 350 units, every model produced for 2022 at the firm’s Performance Manufacturing Centre in Ohio, USA, will be a Type S.
Carsmotor1.com

Honda NSX Type S revealed with 600 bhp

After over a week of teasers, the Honda NSX Type S is finally here. The run-out special edition model will make a debut in front of the public at Monterey Car Week. The company will build only 350 of them, and 300 of those will be for the US market where the NSX is under Honda's luxury Acura brand. Of the remaining 50 for export markets, none are heading to the UK as the NSX was axed in the UK market last year.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

There Will Be Another Acura NSX

This week, we spoke to Acura Brand Officer Jon Ikeda about several subjects, including the company's new flagship (and entry-level model): the 2023 Acura Integra. But we had another burning question, given that the 2022 Acura NSX Type S is the last year for the luxury brand's flagship sports car: Will there be another NSX in the future? "[T]here will be a next one, at some point, I am sure … There will be another one," Ikeda says. And the next NSX, after a hiatus, will likely be an electric vehicle as each generation of the sports car has brought new innovation and helped define the brand.

