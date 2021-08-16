Acura Unveils the NSX's Swan Song Type S
Details of Acura’s swan song NSX Type S have official been revealed. Said to be the “quickest, most powerful and best-handling production NSX ever,” the final NSX Type S supercar boasts a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine that makes about 600 horsepower and 492lb-ft of torque. Other performance tweaks include faster shift times, reworked gear ratios, improved battery efficiency, new intercoolers, and upgraded fuel injectors. Cosmetic updates include new Type-S five-spoke wheels, Brembo calipers, carbon accents, an NSX GT3-esque rear diffuser, and updated front grille.hypebeast.com
