Acura Unveils the NSX's Swan Song Type S

Honda's Acura luxury division will soon relaunch an iconic nameplate and shake up the entry-luxury compact segment with an all-new Integra. Some may wonder why a luxury automaker would choose to launch a sporty hatchback in the age of the SUV, but we'd be quick to remind them that the Integra is a big part of what made the Acura brand. We expect the Integra to be fully unveiled in 2022 and go on sale shortly after, likely as a 2023 model. The new car will probably share its underpinnings with the all-new Honda Civic, but we're expecting a perkier standard powertrain, an available manual transmission, and perhaps a Type S trim with more power. Acura's few official teaser photos show very little, but from the spy photos we've seen, we expect a coupe model with a hatchback will be the first to arrive. But Acura could very well introduce an Integra sedan alongside the coupe or soon after to replace the aging ILX sedan. And in the future, who knows? Maybe there will be an Acura Integra Type R that recalls the limited-edition screamer of the late Nineties.