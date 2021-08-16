Marmalade-Paired Chicken Tacos

Torchy's Taco of the month is here for AUgust 2021 and the new Tipsy Chick Taco is a must-try. The new Tipsy Chick Taco is a unique and cravable taco that will be available for a limited time through August 2021. The creative taco starts with marinated grilled chicken breast, which is paired with cheddar cheese, green chiles, grilled corn, spinach, and chipotle sauce. The whole thing is wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a savory bacon bourbon marmalade. Though marmalade may not be a traditional side dish for tacos, this bourbon-spiked dip is the perfect pairing for the marinated chicken.