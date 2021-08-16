Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Marmalade-Paired Chicken Tacos

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTorchy's Taco of the month is here for AUgust 2021 and the new Tipsy Chick Taco is a must-try. The new Tipsy Chick Taco is a unique and cravable taco that will be available for a limited time through August 2021. The creative taco starts with marinated grilled chicken breast, which is paired with cheddar cheese, green chiles, grilled corn, spinach, and chipotle sauce. The whole thing is wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a savory bacon bourbon marmalade. Though marmalade may not be a traditional side dish for tacos, this bourbon-spiked dip is the perfect pairing for the marinated chicken.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Grilled Chicken#Marmalade#Chickens#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipescarriesexperimentalkitchen.com

Mexican Chicken Taco Skillet

Jump to Recipe - Mexican Chicken Taco Skillet is made with extra lean ground chicken, salsa, black beans and Orecchiette pasta in one pan for a quick, delicious weeknight meal. One of the most popular recipes to date is my Italian Ground Chicken Pasta Skillet. And it’s no wonder! It...
Restaurantscookitonce.com

TACO BELL MEXICAN PIZZA

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 10 mins | Total Time: 30 mins | Servings: 4. I am obsessed with Taco Bell. There was a time that I spend most of my lunch breaks in Taco Bell. That is why I was so excited when I found this easy Mexican Pizza recipe. A copycat of taco bell’s classic with fried tortillas, refried beans, seasoned ground beef, enchilada sauce, and gooey, melted cheese! Simple and fast to assemble and taste exactly like the real thing.
Recipescookitonce.com

Taco Spaghetti Casserole

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 15 mins | Serves: 6-8 Taco and spaghetti in one! This casserole is super amazing and incredibly easy and quick to throw together. Made with only six ingredients and ready in no time, it is no doubt why this casserole is loved by everyone!
Jerome, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Eat All The Tacos At Jerome Taco Fest This September

You have a chance to eat all the tacos at an event in Jerome. Taco Fest is coming September 3rd and 4th and you aren't going to want to miss it, especially if you love tacos. The Taco Fest in Jerome is on September 3rd from 4 pm until 9 pm and September 4th from 11 am until 9 pm. It is a family fun weekend full of activities and it is free to attend!
luchito.com

Mexican Salad

Home | Recipes | Sides & Salads | Vegetarian Jump to recipe | Print. We love a good chopped salad at Gran Luchito and we really believe that they never have to be boring. This Mexican Salad recipe is proof of that and it can be served either as a main meal or as a side salad, with any protein you might be already cooking for your family. It’s perfect for those days when you feel like something a bit lighter, but still tasty.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Turkey Taco Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Turkey taco salad is an easy, gorgeously colorful, and healthy (we won’t tell, if you don’t!) dinner with a zingy cilantro-lime vinaigrette, and dressed with jicama, radishes, purple cabbage, and chiles. Adapted from Heather Christo | Pure Delicious |...
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Amazing Street Tacos

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Street Tacos are delicious, amazing, and oh so mouthwatering. I cannot stop thinking about these! They are SOO delicious. You will want to gobble these all up at once!. These...
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Taco Bell Diablo Sauce Recipe (Taco Bell Copycat)

Stir the tomato paste, water, and vinegar in a large pot over medium heat. Mix in the sugar, Aji Panca paste, chipotle peppers, garlic powder, onion powder, jalapeno powder, red pepper flakes, and chilies. Let the mixture come to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to low and simmer...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Mini Cheese-Packed QSR Tacos

The Jack in the Box Spicy Tiny Tacos are a piquant new take on the brand's signature Tiny Tacos that will offer patrons with a flavorful option to try out. The miniature tacos are achieved with small shells that are packed with cheese and paired with a spicy kick of heat for an enhanced sense of flavor complexity. Patrons can order the Spicy Tiny Tacos other own or as the Loaded Spicy Tiny Tacos, which are topped with a cheddar cheese sauce along with shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce and finished with taco sauce.
Drinksstmarynow.com

pairing

The craft beer boom has inspired millions of people to look at beer through a new lens. Once relegated to backyard barbecues and ballgames, beer is now served alongside gourmet meals.
Recipesmyketokitchen.com

Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe – Tasty Hamburger Bake

This Cheeseburger Casserole bake recipe is loaded with bacon, pickles, mustard, and cheddar cheese – just like a hamburger but without the bun, a delicious dinner. This Cheeseburger Casserole recipe makes 6 serves. 1 serving has 4g net carbs. Store leftover Cheeseburger Casserole in the fridge for up to 4...
Restaurantschelseasmessyapron.com

Fish Stick Tacos

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. Fish Stick Tacos are the easiest fish tacos ever! Corn tortillas are loaded with a quick slaw, fish sticks (baked or air fried), and an irresistible lime crema. These Fish Stick Tacos are a part of our “Back-To-School Lifesavers”...
Roseville, CAFox40

Taco Throwdown

Looking for something to do this weekend? Enjoy tacos from local restaurants, sample craft beer and local wines, and enjoy a day of fun and fellowship at the taco throwdown. There will be lawn games, a corn hole tournament, raffles, and a band to entertain you as you rest between taco tastings. Go out and support a great community event and enjoy a day of fun and food!
Minneapolis, MNcbslocal.com

Recipe: Roasted Veggie Tacos

Jenny Breen, chef and manager of the East Isles Farmers’ Market in Minneapolis, shared this recipe for Roasted Veggie Tacos with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Chop finely and mash in mortar and pestle or in a food processor until creamy. Set aside. Roasted or grilled Vegetables. Dice 6 cups assorted vegetables...
Recipesdashofsanity.com

Butter Chicken

Warm and cozy Butter Chicken is a great weeknight dinner. Tender chicken coated in a savory spiced sauce is a dinner your family will love. This creamy butter chicken recipe is one of my all-time favorites. It’s so easy you’ll want to keep the ingredients on hand because, once you try it, I know it will be in your regular dinner rotation.
Recipesluchito.com

Halloumi Tacos

Home | Recipes | Tacos | Vegetarian Jump to recipe | Print. For the halloumi lovers out there or perhaps for the less familiar with it, halloumi is a semi-hard cheese made of sheep’s milk. It has a high melting point which means that it can easily be fried or grilled, and this is what makes it very popular as a meat substitute.
RecipesBon Appétit

Lamb Keema Tacos

Keema, a ground meat stew originating on the Indian subcontinent, is traditionally served solo or used to stuff samosas and naan. Here, associate food editor Rachel Gurjar uses it as a taco filling, fragrant with ground lamb, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices. You can make the keema a day in advance and save any leftovers to spread between buns for a sloppy Joe–style sandwich or serve with rice for another quick weeknight meal.
Recipeseasydinnerideas.com

Best Taco Meat

If you are looking for the Best Taco Meat to make extra flavorful ground meat tacos, then this is the recipe for you! Made with simple ingredients like homemade taco seasoning and tomato paste, this recipe is a surefire way to kick things up a notch with your tacos… or burritos, chimichangas, nachos, you name it!

Comments / 0

Community Policy