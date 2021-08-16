Cancel
Natchitoches, LA

St. Maurice residents opposing subdivision win first round

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 500 people signed a petition against a proposed subdivision on St. Maurice Lane and members of the City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Commission heard their concerns Tuesday during a special called meeting. Five members of the commission including the Rev. Bobby Claiborne, Anita Dubois, Isaac Lewis, Ethel Blake and Ron Brown voted against the application of Rowanoak Development LLC of Jackson, Miss., to subdivide 12 acres in the Glendale Subdivision into 37 lots for single-family homes.

www.natchitochestimes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Subdivision#Rowanoak Development Llc#The City Council#City#Parish Government#Leed#Energy Star
