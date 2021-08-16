St. Maurice residents opposing subdivision win first round

Over 500 people signed a petition against a proposed subdivision on St. Maurice Lane and members of the City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Commission heard their concerns Tuesday during a special called meeting. Five members of the commission including the Rev. Bobby Claiborne, Anita Dubois, Isaac Lewis, Ethel Blake and Ron Brown voted against the application of Rowanoak Development LLC of Jackson, Miss., to subdivide 12 acres in the Glendale Subdivision into 37 lots for single-family homes.