Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Football's back already — but at least Alex Scott is a breath of fresh air

By Alan Tyers
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd so football has returned to our screens and sporting lives. Or top-flight English football at least: my own team, Hibernian, have already managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup, and get knocked out of continental competition by an obscure Balkan outfit, and the Lord's Test hasn't even finished yet. Even by Scottish standards, less a European adventure than a mini-break.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Micah Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Balkan#Scottish#European#Brentford V Arsenal#The Premier League#Football Focus#Matalan#Down S Syndrome#Sky Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Alex Scott looks sensational in gorgeous pink tie-neck blouse

Alex Scott is frequently one of our fashion inspirations, and the presenter had us constantly wowed during the Olympics with her amazing style. And she's still wowing us back in the UK, as she donned a gorgeous pink blouse as she prepared to host The Tournament. WATCH: Alex Scott shares...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PREMIER LEAGUE REPORT CARD - PART ONE: There will be no excuses for Arteta's Arsenal not to progress, Villa have plenty of creativity even without Grealish, Brentford are a breath of fresh air and more struggle could await Brighton and Burnley

The new Premier League season is upon us with all the giddy excitement and optimism that brings. We can expect the usual drama from the self-styled 'best league in the world' where, as we've seen time and time again, anyone can beat anyone. Manchester City will be looking to defend...
SoccerShropshire Star

Gavin Cowan: Elliott Durrell ‘a breath of fresh air’ for AFC Telford

Gavin Cowan praised Elliott Durrell’s attitude and dedication ahead of AFC Telford United’s National League North opener today, writes Josh Holland. The Shropshire-born man signed for the Bucks this season following his release from Wrexham and rejoins the club after coming through the youth ranks at AFC Telford more than a decade ago.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Chelsea to unleash Lukaku on underachieving Arsenal

London (AFP) – Arsenal’s miserable start to the Premier League season could get even worse as Chelsea unleash record signing Romelu Lukaku for his debut on Sunday, while Liverpool and Manchester United look to build on a promising start to their title challenge. Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge, seven...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Arsenal in flux as Chelsea arrives for Premier League derby

Arsenal is the latest Premier League team to have signed up for a behind-the-scenes documentary charting the goings-on at the club over the course of a season and program-makers are unlikely to be short of material in August. Arsenal is the latest Premier League team to have signed up for...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Salah Nearing 100 Premier League Goals

This Saturday, Mohamed Salah will step onto the pitch at Anfield against Burnley with 98 Premier League goals. Given the form he was in against Norwich last weekend, he could very well grab himself a brace and become the latest man to join the 100 goals club. A quick peek...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Everton confirm signing of ex-Liverpool goalkeeper

Andy Lonergan signs for Everton. Everton manager Rafael Benitez has confirmed that the club have signed goalkeeper Andy Lonergan until the end of the season. Lonergan, who spent a season at Merseyside rivals Liverpool during their 2019/20 Premier League-winning campaign, will provide back-up to Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic, with last season’s third choice stopper Joao Virginia likely to head out on loan.
Premier League90min.com

Patrick Vieira 'not surprised' Arsenal lost against Brentford

Arsenal legend and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has admitted he was not surprised that the Gunners were beaten by Brentford in the opening game of the Premier League season last weekend. The Bees, playing in the top flight for the first time since 1947, won 2-0 thanks to goals...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Liverpool banish Burnley ghosts at Anfield

Liverpool (AFP) – Liverpool celebrated the return of a full house to Anfield by extending their 100 percent start to the Premier League season as goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane saw off Burnley 2-0 on Saturday. Jota’s header opened the scoring against the run of play after a...
WorldTelegraph

Mana Iwabuchi brace sees Arsenal Women into second round of Champions League

Mana Iwabuchi's impressive start to life as an Arsenal player is down to her intelligence and that of those around her, head coach Jonas Eidevall believes. Japan number 10 Iwabuchi scored twice to help send Arsenal into the Women’s Champions League second round with a 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven, including a terrific first-half effort, as she took her tally to three goals in her first two competitive games for the north London club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy