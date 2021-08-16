Football's back already — but at least Alex Scott is a breath of fresh air
And so football has returned to our screens and sporting lives. Or top-flight English football at least: my own team, Hibernian, have already managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup, and get knocked out of continental competition by an obscure Balkan outfit, and the Lord's Test hasn't even finished yet. Even by Scottish standards, less a European adventure than a mini-break.www.telegraph.co.uk
