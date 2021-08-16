Cancel
Kids

How to talk to your children about drugs

By Linda Blair
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrug-related deaths – the endpoint parents fear beyond measure – are on the rise, according to recent ONS figures. Though there’s no way to predict which children will become addicted to drugs, risk factors include a genetic predisposition to become addicted if exposed to particular drugs; certain personality characteristics, for example extreme impulsivity; chronic physical or mental distress; early exposure to illicit drugs, particularly if abused by role models; and a lack of healthy alternative sources of satisfaction and pleasure. Research shows early adverse experience may also contribute.

