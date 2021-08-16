How to talk to your children about drugs

It is beyond me and I will never understand how a parent could make a conscious decision to do something that will hurt their child for life. Let me explain, yesterday I'm driving home and since it was 90 degrees most cars had their windows up. I stopped at a red light and when I looked at the car next to me I saw something horrific. Two parents smoking in their car with the windows up and their toddler sitting in the car seat behind them inhaling all that nicotine. Why would they do that to their baby? I took everything within me to not yell at them. I thought... do they not know the damage they're causing or do they just not care?