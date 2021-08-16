Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, CO

HUDSON | Can't wait for pols to act on climate

By Miller Hudson
coloradopolitics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s United Nations report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) delivered little good news for future Coloradans. As Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted, the climate breakdown currently underway should serve as a code red alarm for humanity. The only good news was a finding that we might avoid the very worst consequences of climate change if we immediately make a dash for a fossil fuel free economy before the end of the decade. Presumably, the Glasgow climate conference scheduled this November will consider whether this is even feasible.

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
John Hickenlooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Commuting#Economy#United Nations#Ipcc#Coloradans#Republican#Democratic#Front Range#The Colorado Legislature#The U S Senate#Social Security#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Henri barrels toward U.S. Northeast coast

AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hurricane Henri headed toward southern New England and Long Island on Sunday, threatening the region with high winds, a storm surge and drenching rainfall. By 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), Henri was located 135 miles (215 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy