HUDSON | Can't wait for pols to act on climate

Last week’s United Nations report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) delivered little good news for future Coloradans. As Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted, the climate breakdown currently underway should serve as a code red alarm for humanity. The only good news was a finding that we might avoid the very worst consequences of climate change if we immediately make a dash for a fossil fuel free economy before the end of the decade. Presumably, the Glasgow climate conference scheduled this November will consider whether this is even feasible.