REVIEW: Switchfoot solidifies its place in rock on ‘interrobang’

By Domenic Strazzabosco
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Switchfoot releases its 12th studio album, interrobang (the first since 2019’s Native Tongue) fans of the San Diego band will be stoked to hear the group’s continued love for its signature rock sounds. interrobang. Switchfoot. Fantasy, Aug. 20. 7/10. The quintet employs a range of pop, alternative and gospel...

Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Musictworivertimes.com

ROCK REVIEW: Mr. Versatility

It has been said through the years that everyone is good at something, no matter how small or great the skill. Those who possess a high level of motivation frequently become quite proficient at their craft or crafts. Music was always a great love for Kyle Ward of Rumson, but...
Musicrock947.com

Layered Guitars and Sweet Harmonies

We continue our look back the music of 50 years ago……. They were called the “poor man’s CSN”. They were derided for what many saw as the vacuous lyrics of their first hit single and yet the band America…made of of three American military kids living overseas has a number of pleasures on the debut Lp “America” released in 1971.
Musiciheartlocalmusic.com

Watch: Cheery releases stunning and fashionable new music video

If it wasn’t clear that local musician Katlyn Conroy is our resident Kate Bush here in Lawrence, it is now. Under her latest creative project, Cheery, she goes full Katlyn as we’re taken on a heartbreaking, dramatic, and extremely fashionable journey of color explosions and dancing. We’re treated to all of Conroy’s strongest traits: songwriting, singing, and all the synth noises one musician can muster. But we’re also treated to her artist capabilities beyond music. Conroy has always been known for her creative eye, illustrating flyers for half the town and even crafting her own costumes for live shows. All of that is on display in full effect for “Concept of Love.” It leaves the viewer with a volcano of emotions– on the one hand, her voice is so soothing and beautiful… but on the other hand, there are a lot of exciting things to look at in the video.
CelebritiesYour EDM

Nitepunk Rages with Friends in Defiant “MTV” Music Video via HARD Records [PREMIERE]

Nitepunk’s latest rap-fueled, trap-tinged bass creation has hit HARD Records — and we have the exclusive premiere of the official music video out tomorrow. “MTV” is described as the producer’s most defiant piece of work to date, reflecting on the swell of commotion surrounding BLM protests, aggressive lockdown orders, and one of the most trying times in human history.
CelebritiesThe Spokesman-Review

Review: Billy Idol rocks his cradle of love at Northern Quest

Billy Idol still has his trademark spikey blond hair and signature snarl. On Thursday night, the 65-year-old rocked a 90-minute set at Northern Quest Resort & Casino with a mix of his hits, songs from his Generation X days and a couple new tunes. Idol kicked off the evening with...
Rock Musicsuindependent.com

Album Review: Thundermother – Heat Wave Deluxe Edition

Album Review: Thundermother – Heat Wave Deluxe Edition. The band Thundermother is a truly rare case in music. They started out as a five-member group and put out two extremely good albums before everyone but one of the guitar players quit the band. This would be enough to bury most bands.
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

Tyler, The Creator Performs Controversial Song “Tron Cat” in 2021 – Watch

Tyler, The Creator put on a stirring performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza Festival, which included performing his controversial track, "Tron Cat." Tyler closed out the second day of the fest, which is taking place at Grant Park in Chicago. The Igor rapper performed a nearly one hour and 30 minute set, running through of slew of tracks from entire his catalog. About 40 minutes into the show, Tyler performed the song "Tron Cat." Originally appearing on Tyler's debut album, Goblin, the song features lyrics that had a hand in getting the Cali rapper protested against early in his career including deplorable lines like "Rape a pregnant bitch and tell my friends I had a threesome," and “I fuck bitches with no permission.”
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: The Cold Stares Craft Hot Blues Rocking with the Stomping ‘Heavy Shoes’

“Heavy, bluesy, straight ahead and honest,” is how Chris Tapp describes the music of The Cold Stares, the group he fronts as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter. That’s a perfect capsule description of this tough two-man band that echoes the sound of The Black Keys, The White Stripes, and the Flat Duo Jets, not coincidentally other outfits that dispense with a bass player to keep their sound lean and mean.
Musicwfpk.org

Aimee Mann announces new album, shares new song

Aimee Mann has a new album on the way, her first in four years. Queens of the Summer Hotel is scheduled for release on November 5th. To preview the LP, Mann has shared a video for the first single, “Suicide is Murder”. Music for Queens of the Summer Hotel came...
Rock Music95.5 FM WIFC

Where Metal Meets Prog

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. “Look At Yourself”, which came with a foil front cover giving you the funhouse look at your own face, was the second LP released in 1971 from the English band Uriah Heep. It, along with 1972’s ‘Demons & Wizards”, were the high water marks of the bands career. And if you like a mashup of heavy metal and prog rock, this will be right in your wheelhouse.
Musicmovieboozer.com

Crossroad Saints: A Song of Your Own (Album Review)

Few artists are genre-defying, but if you have to pick where to put Crossroad Saints, it’s modern Americana. A Song of Your Own is filled with great grassroots, country, rock and soul tunes. Lead singer Daryl Venable’s voice sounds like a jewel on each track and the music is down home and real.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Thrice release new song “Robot Soft Exorcism”

Pre-order a vinyl copy of Thrice's new album in our store. Thrice's 11th album Horizons / East arrives 9/17 via Epitaph (vinyl pre-order), and today they've shared its second single, "Robot Soft Exorcism." Like previous single "Scavengers," this one finds them drifting away from their post-hardcore roots and leaning much more heavily into their '90s alt-rock side. Listen below.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Surf-Rock band Wavves to perform at Warsaw on 10/24

Surf Rock band Wavves will perform at Brooklyn’s Warsaw on Sunday, October 24th. Tickets to this all ages show can be purchased on Ticketweb for $25.00. Doors open at 8:00PM, and the show is scheduled to begin at 9:00PM. Founded in 2008 by lead singer Nathan Williams, Wavves has established...
Rock MusicPaste Magazine

Deafheaven Dive Deep Into Post-Rock, Shoegaze on Infinite Granite

Ever since Deafheaven broke through with their gorgeous, genre-blurring sophomore album Sunbather in 2013, the kind of people who debate such things have debated whether the Bay Area band qualify as “metal.”. That debate is now over. Deafheaven have ended it with their new album Infinite Granite. What made Sunbather...
Musicriffmagazine.com

INTERVIEW: Crimson Apple brings its sister act to BottleRock

The four sisters in Crimson Apple play a dark and glossy brand of pop music, so it may seem surprising that the Oahu natives spent half a decade playing throughout the happiest place on Earth—Disneyland. Crimson Apple at BottleRock Napa Valley. Sept. 3 (Festival runs Sept. 3-5) Napa Valley Expo.
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Kool & the Gang show their maturity with ‘Perfect Union’

If you’re a casual follower of Kool & the Gang you probably know them for “Jungle Boogie” and, especially if you attend Oakland A’s games, “Celebration.” You think of the heyday of ’70s funk music; blaring horns, frenetic energy, the whole band shouting the chorus or even the whole song.

