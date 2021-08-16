Cancel
Keeler: Bones Hyland looks like another Nuggets draft steal. And NBA MVP Nikola Jokic’s new best friend.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI mean, we have no idea if Bones Hyland can play defense against grown-ups. We can’t promise you Nuggets coach Michael Malone will trust the kid for more than four minutes at a time, let alone four minutes of a tight game in the fourth quarter. We don’t know if he’s ready to jump from schooling Dayton and La Salle to having LeBron and Kawhi on your back when there’s money on the line.

