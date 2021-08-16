Cancel
Markus Howard signs two-way, Bones Hyland shines in Summer League | Pickaxe and Roll

By Denver Stiffs
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the Denver Nuggets bringing back guard Markus Howard on a two-way contract for a second season, including the team’s depth chart, further needs, and how Denver plans to fill that second two-way roster spot. Then, Ryan goes in-depth on Bones Hyland and his performance at Summer League thus far, including walking back some hot (and negative) takes made on draft night. Ryan also discusses Zeke Nnaji, Caleb Agada, Zylan Cheatham, and other players on Denver’s SL roster.

