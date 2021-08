The gap between the growth rate of government-sponsored enterprise mortgages and other loan types widened in the past year, TransUnion’s latest quarterly report shows. The change in the number of loans purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac almost matched year-ago levels at 110%, while mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration were up 22% and jumbo products rose by 28%, according to first quarter data in TransUnion’s latest report. Comparable year-over-year growth rates in the first quarter of last year were 114% for GSE loans; jumbo, 50% and FHA, 42%.