It is with great pleasure that Cullum Constructors, Inc. announces the promotion of Tripp Till to Project Manager. Tripp began his career in construction working part-time for a home builder while still in high school. During his college years, he transitioned to mechanical construction when he joined Cullum Constructor’s Columbia crew in 2009, gaining experience in both the plumbing and the sheet metal trades. Since achieving his Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in 2011, Tripp has gained extensive experience with Cullum’s field operations, been promoted to Assistant Project Manager, and now Project Manager.