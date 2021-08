The following is a contributed article from LoanScorecard. During the first two months of 2020, it looked as if non-QM lending was finally hitting its stride. But suddenly everything stalled as private investors headed for the sidelines during the early days of COVID-19. For several months, non-QM was in a state of suspended animation: originators pulled programs or left the field entirely; and securitizations were reduced to a trickle. When it became apparent that non-QM paper was still performing in late summer, originations gradually came back on line, as did non-agency securitization. But the product now came with higher interest rates and tighter credit criteria and guidelines.