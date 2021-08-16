Pritchard, Mitchell among standouts at NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS -- Four takeaways from the Celtics’ convincing 107-82 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 overall. Aaron Nesmith puts on a shooting clinic: The No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft had a rough start in his Summer League opener on Sunday but bounced back in a big way against the Nuggets. The 6-foot-6 wing erupted for 31 points over the first three quarters, making seven of his first nine attempts from 3-point range and 12-of-15 from the field overall in just 17 minutes. He was also incredibly active on the glass, grabbing seven rebounds, easily looking like the best player on the floor in the blowout win over the Nuggets. Nesmith had a slow start out of the gate last season but he looked a cut above the competition on the court, which should be the case for any second-year pro at Summer League. Nesmith finished with 33 points in the win.