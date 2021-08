Seattle played 70 minutes against a team desperate for a nil-nil draw. Dallas started delaying play 15 minutes before they came out of the tunnel for the pregame warmups. The number of falls, slow restarts, etc., was appalling, only to be combined with packing it in defensively without any desire to take offensive chances to score. As soon as Seattle broke through in the 72nd minute, a soccer game started, and Dallas snuck in a late tally for the game to end in a 1-1 tie. What a massive disappointment of a match. It had plenty of positive narratives like Cristian and Nico returning, but was destroyed by a defensive lapse with seconds left in the match. Blah.