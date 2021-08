Real Salt Lake wrap up their busy week with a game in Portland against the Timbers. The impact of this game will be significant, as RSL are just above the playoff line and are one point and one place ahead of the Timbers. Portland have had a draw and two losses in their last three games, and RSL have had a loss, a draw, and win in their last three. Away to Portland has rarely been kind for RSL and this will be a challenging match.