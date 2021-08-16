Jason Momoa Reveals the 3 Projects He Refuses to Share With His Kids

Aquaman star Jason Momoa explained his stance on these celebrities not showering with the perfect comment. In the last few days, fans have been confused by numerous celebrities coming out and saying they don’t bathe daily. Momoa wanted to make it absolutely clear that he’s bathing every day and that he couldn’t avoid water even if he wanted to. The beloved actor sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss a number of topics, but it wasn’t long before he had to “come clean.” On social media, it’s been a whirlwind of memes as stars like Kristen bell, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Jake Gyllenhaal all sounded their skepticism about bathing every day. For his money, it sounds like Momoa isn’t exactly buying any of that. He’s keeping it clean and the people on social media are beyond relieved that this is the case. But, unfortunately, the Internet holds untold horrors, so it’s really only a matter of time before someone else chimes in and grabs the news cycle for a whole day.