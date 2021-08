Things aren’t looking good for college kids right now. The auriazul team has two defeats and a draw in the current tournament. As if this were not enough, Andrés Lillini has had to face the casualties of: Alfredo Talavera, Nicolás Freire, Washington Corozo, Carlos Gutiérrez and Johan Vásquez, who is about to become the new Genova player. In recent months, those from the scree have had serious problems finding the goal, as they have barely scored 1 in their last five official matches.