Riley went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's 4-2 win over the Nationals. Atlanta struggled to generate much offense early in Friday's contest, but Riley took part in a late-game run in which the team hit four solo homers in the last five innings. The third baseman's homer was his 24th of the year and gave Atlanta the lead in the top of the seventh. Riley has recorded hits in 10 of his first 11 appearances in August, and he's slashed .326/.333/.522 with two homers, nine RBI, eight runs and 14 strikeouts during that time.