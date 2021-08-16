Cancel
Korea Box Office: ‘Sinkhole’ Gives Cinemas a Rise

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedy -action movie “Sinkhole” lifted the South Korea box office over the weekend with a $5.58 million start in theaters. The debut was the highest weekend score this year by a local Korean movie and trailed only “Black Widow” and “F9.” It was achieved from a launch on 1,604 screens according to data from the Korean Film Council’s Kobis tracking service.

#Cinemas#Sinkhole#Korea Box Office#Korean#The Korean Film Council#Family Business#Cj Cgv
