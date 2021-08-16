Korea Box Office: ‘Sinkhole’ Gives Cinemas a Rise

My Hero Academia's newest movie, World Heroes' Mission has outperformed the opening day box office from of the previous two movies with its recent debut in Japan! Along with the currently airing fifth season of the series, My Hero Academia has also launched a third feature film as part of a celebration of the anime's fifth anniversary. This new movie sees Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki teaming up with the pro hero Endeavor and heroes across the world for a huge new mission, and it's finally made its debut in Japan this weekend.