Korea Box Office: ‘Sinkhole’ Gives Cinemas a Rise

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) and the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), branches of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea is pleased to present THE ACTOR IS PRESENT, an unprecedented exhibition featuring photographs of 200 Korean actors representative of the past, present, and future of Korean films, including YOUN Yuhjung ( Minari, The Housemaid), CHO Yeojung ( Parasite), and LEE Byunghun ( Masquerade, A Bittersweet Life). Renowned Korean photographers KIM Jungman and AHN Sungjin, who have shaped the contemporary photography industry of Korea, have participated in this major campaign to capture the iconic images of the actors. The exhibition is on view at the Gallery Korea at the Korean Cultural Center New York from September 8th to October 6th, 2021.
