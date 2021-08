MIAMI – German carrier Lufthansa (LH) successfully carried out its first A340 flight today evacuating 130 people from Afghanistan. The aircraft used in the operation was an Airbus A340-300 (A343), which flew out of Tashkent Airport (TAS), Uzbekistan back home to Frankfurt (FRA) in Germany. All the evacuees were initially transported from the devasted capital of Kabul, Afghanistan to Tashkent by the German air force Luftwaffe while leaving the rest of the leg to LH.