Michigan State

WUPHD: Most counties in western U.P. now at elevated risk for COVID-19

Daily Mining Gazette
 6 days ago

HANCOCK — Over the past few weeks, the counties covered by the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), like other counties across the state of Michigan, have experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases and transmission. According to state and local data, four out of five counties are now classified a substantial or high transmission risk under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The Delta variant continues to be detected in Houghton and Gogebic counties and has now been detected in Baraga County.

