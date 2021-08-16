Steve Carell Birthday Special: 10 Funniest Michael Scott Quotes From The Office To Make Your Day Howlarious!

Did you know there have already been five Home Alone movies? Sure, some of them have been direct-to-video, but still: that’s the sign of a company realizing a property has name recognition and doing whatever it can to capitalize on that. Enter Disney, the new owners of all things Home Alone. It didn’t take long for the Mouse House to decide to keep the party going, so now this franchise is getting a sixth entry – albeit one with a slightly different approach that previous installments. Here’s what we know about Home Sweet Home Alone so far.