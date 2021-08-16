Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

Flood Map Changes Save Property Owners Money

Cover picture for the articleMortgage holders of more than 500 northwest Scottsdale properties are now able to cancel their flood insurance due to flood map changes that went into effect July 20. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County, in partnership with the city of Scottsdale and the city of Phoenix, asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to update its Flood Insurance Rate Maps for a portion of northwest Scottsdale and northeast Phoenix to make them more accurate. FEMA’s flood insurance rate maps identify flood hazards, assess flood risks and provide data to guide local stakeholders in taking effective actions, resulting in safer communities.

