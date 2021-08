Megan McCoy has been appointed to the Mohave County Superior Court to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Charles W. Gurtler, Jr., on June 30, 2021. Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters. When a judge retires or resigns prior to a general election, the vacancy created by the retirement or resignation is filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election.