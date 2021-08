Music festivals are returning.Nicholas Green/Unsplash. While normal may not ever return to exactly what it had been pre-pandemic, events and activities many loved that stopped for the 15-month lockdown are now starting to return. This includes music festivals. Tucson is home to a number of smaller music festivals, typically spread throughout the year (outside of the summer months, where it simply isn’t safe enough to host an outdoor summer festival for people not accustomed to the Southern Arizona heat). This November, one of the larger events is returning to Tucson for a two-day stay.