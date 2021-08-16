Cancel
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0bSmnuLb00 After adding over 883,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 35.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 610,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 25.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO, metro area consists of Denver County, Arapahoe County, Jefferson County, and seven other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 16.5 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Denver residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 14.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Denver residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Elbert County. There were an average of 13.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Elbert County during the past week, the least of the 10 counties in Denver with available data.

Case growth in the Denver metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Broomfield County, for example, there were an average of 19.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Denver yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Elbert County.

While Elbert County has the slowest case growth in the Denver area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of August 12, there were a total of 7,707.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Elbert County, the fourth fewest of the 10 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 11,074.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Elbert County, unemployment peaked at 7.6% in April 2020. As of April 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 12. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 12 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August 5 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Elbert County 25,717 13.6 16.6 7,707.0 58.3
2 Jefferson County 574,798 14.2 14.5 8,879.3 142.3
3 Gilpin County 6,018 14.9 8.5 4,968.4 49.9
4 Clear Creek County 9,495 15.7 20.8 5,497.6 31.6
5 Arapahoe County 644,560 15.8 14.3 10,166.9 120.4
6 Adams County 504,108 17.2 16.0 12,562.6 145.4
7 Douglas County 336,041 17.3 14.5 9,530.1 75.9
8 Denver County 705,576 17.6 14.8 10,969.9 121.6
9 Park County 17,867 18.6 17.1 5,132.4 28.0
10 Broomfield County 67,886 19.9 16.4 7,804.3 113.4

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

