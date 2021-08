Fanny Horta, the French captain that led her team to their first ever silver Olympic Medal has announced that she is hanging her boots after years with the French team. Horta has been an important part of the Women’s rugby program in France and has played a major role on the pitch for the French Federation. She was part of the squad that made their Olympic debut in 2016 at the Rio Olympic Games but fell short of the podium. They worked on their niggles and improved their game, five years later they won the silver medal, coming from behind, having to qualify via the Olympic Repechage in Monaco.