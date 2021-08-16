Ravens' McSorley, Huntley still locked in backup QB battle after preseason win over Saints

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 17-14 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium:. We went in knowing there'd be a reason to celebrate, even with nothing at stake in mid-August and backups for both teams dominating the snap loads. The sound of fans raising a ruckus at M&T Bank Stadium was, in a word, sweet, and so welcomed after the eerie silences of 2020. This was so much better, so much more fun, and hinted nicely at the electricity that will prevail when the Ravens play games that count starting next month. What happened on the field wasn't always as positive but wound up producing more reason to celebrate. The Ravens' defense got pushed around at times, especially early, as the Saints ran up 230 yards of offense in the first half. But the defense also forced six turnovers. Meanwhile, the Ravens' offense, minus a slew of key contributors, struggled to make things happen but still generated enough points to win. The Ravens have now won 18 straight preseason games going back to 2015 – a remarkable factoid that speaks to the competitive spirit Head Coach John Harbaugh demands as well as the depth of the roster year after year.