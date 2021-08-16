Cancel
Ravens' McSorley, Huntley still locked in backup QB battle after preseason win over Saints

By Childs Walker Baltimore Sun (TNS)
Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago

The backup quarterback battle between Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley raged on as the Ravens won their preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints behind excellent performances from their young defenders. Here are five things we learned from Saturday night’s game:. Trace McSorley could not create separation from Tyler Huntley...

