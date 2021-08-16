Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHacker returns to Poddleville with a peace offering: a magnificent statue of the Mayor of Poddleville. But at the unveiling party, Hacker accuses someone of stealing the key to his recharger chair. The accused claims he's innocent. Like Sherlock Holmes and Watson, the kids and Digit investigate the crime by interviewing eyewitnesses and recreating the crime scene. But the more they investigate - the more the accused is placed at the scene of the crime. Everyone saw him. It appears that Hacker has found the culprit. But has he? And what's that strange noise coming from inside the statue? Math Topic: Point of View; NCTM Links: Geometry.

tv.azpm.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Cyberchase#Nctm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesreality blurred

Late summer and fall 2021 documentary TV schedule and guide

Welcome to a new reality blurred feature: a quarterly guide to documentary films and nonfiction specials on TV. If you’d like to see what’s ahead, scroll down and browse by month and week. First, a little backstory: In my quest to keep you updated on the nonfiction television, I’ve decided...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Is DONE Finn Gets No Empathy!

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s marriage will be in dire straits. The couple was deliriously in love and had the perfect wedding. Then a dark cloud named Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) crashed the happy occasion. B&B viewers recall Steffy ordering Sheila away from her family. Also, she has ordered Finn to have nothing to do with his biological mother. However, she is unaware of Finn’s true desire. He wants to know his birth mother. Or she may be aware but she does not care because it is Sheila.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’ EXCLUSIVE: Details On Who Has Custody Of Dougie

Fans of Love After Lockup have watched this season as Doug and Rachel start their marriage off. Rachel has helped take care of his son Dougie for him while he was in prison. The two actually got very close. Dougie hasn’t been thrilled with his dad and all of his choices on the show. So who has custody of Dougie now? Well, TV Shows Ace was able to get the exclusive.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
WorldDaily Beast

The Baffling Mystery of the Lost Girls of Panama Unravels

AMSTERDAM—On a sunny day, the first of April 2014, two 20-something girls went for a hike in the Panamanian jungle, and were never seen again. Their names were Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, and their sad story struck a chord with people around the globe. After their disappearance, the good...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Little Johnny Gets Frustrated with an Annoying Passenger on the Plane

During the summer vacation, Little Johnny asked his parents if he could visit his grandparents in Chicago. His parents were reluctant at first, but eventually, they agreed. Soon afterward, Little Johnny began packing his stuff. He was excited to see his grandparents after so long and had made epic plans for the summer holidays. His grandmother and grandfather were also delighted to have him.
Rock Musicwearecult.rocks

What The Volk? ‘Vaganten’ – Toi Toi Toi

❉ There’s never a dull moment with this unique collection of tracks by Sebastian Counts aka ToiToiToi. Vaganten is apparently German for a kind of musically adept clerical vagrant, with a taste for wild living and boozing and a knapsack full of songs and poems which they would readily declaim in exchange for board and lodging. Sort of how I imagine Eden Ahbez would have lived, had he been born in the middle ages, or Falstaff, if Shakespeare had made him a monk with a decent singing voice.
TV Seriescriticalhit.net

Wait What?! Halo TV Series?!

I found out this morning that I was born under a rock. Mostly because I never knew a Halo TV series was coming, or I might have forgotten all about it. Yes, yes…terrible GIF, I know. The series evidently stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, the “Spartan”...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Breathtaking New Trailer for Apple's Series Adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s FOUNDATION

We’ve got another trailer to share with you for Apple’s series adaption of Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi classic Foundation. This series comes from showrunner and executive producer is David S. Goyer, and as you’ll see, this is going to be a visually stunning series. It looks like Goyer and his creative team actually pulled off the epic adaptation that this story deserves.
MoviesCinema Blend

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

Brace yourself for some KILLER stories. From the clever and creepy minds of Stephen King (Pet Sematary), Michael McDowell (Beetlejuice), George A. Romero (Dawn Of The Dead) and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (creator of Sherlock Holmes), comes an all-star anthology of horror. To keep from being eaten by a modern-day witch (Deborah Harry, Videodrome), a young paperboy weaves three twisted stories to distract her. In "Lot 249," a vengeful college student (Steve Buscemi, Fargo) resuscitates an evil mummy to teach unsuspecting student bodies (Julianne Moore, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Christian Slater, Mr. Robot) a lesson in terror. Then, "Cat From Hell" is a furry black feline who cannot be killed ... he may have nine lives, but those who cross his path are not so lucky. Finally, in "Lover's Vow," a stone gargoyle comes to life ... to commit murder. In this classic cult favorite, fear comes in threes.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘Foundation’ Series Trailer and New Poster

Apple TV+ just released an impressive official trailer for Foundation, the first series adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s critically acclaimed trilogy. The trailer has an epic feel and it’s obvious no expense was spared bringing the world Asimov created to life. Apple TV+ has set a September 24, 2021 premiere date...
Movies/Film

‘Star Trek’ Creator Gene Roddenberry is Getting His Own Biopic

Gene Roddenberry‘s inclusive vision for Star Trek was decades ahead of its time and influenced countless people across a myriad number of professions and art forms. Now the spotlight will be turned from the show he created to the man himself, as a Gene Roddenberry biopic is officially in development.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

This Classic Raunchy Disney Film Is Getting Its First 4K UHD Release

One of Disney’s most underrated live-action and animated hybrid flicks is finally getting a much-needed 21st century update. Who Framed Roger Rabbit is coming to 4K UHD, and it’s getting an impressive special edition to boot. Roger Rabbit’s “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” release features a rescan of the film’s negatives for...
Moviesfayettevilleflyer.com

Review: Keaton’s lively performance lifts ‘The Protégé’ but only so much

For the first two-thirds of its running time, “The Protégé” is not unlike a half dozen other assassin/spy/secret agent-type movies that you’ve seen before. It’s not bad, nor is it boring, but the new film by director Martin Campbell and starring Maggie Q views a bit like it’s on autopilot until it doesn’t.
Books & LiteratureShropshire Star

The Worst Witch author Jill Murphy dies aged 72

The writer was also well known for her Large Family series and her picture books. The Worst Witch author Jill Murphy has died at the age of 72, her publisher has said. The writer and illustrator, best known for her series of children’s books about witch Mildred Hubble and her classmates, as well as the Large Family series starting with Five Minutes’ Peace, died from cancer on August 18 with her son and niece at her side in hospital in Cornwall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy