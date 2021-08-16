Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jason Momoa won't let his kids watch Baywatch or Game of Thrones

By Celebretainment
nolangroupmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa has banned the word 'Baywatch' from his household. The 'Aquaman' star has revealed he won't let his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, watch the action drama series which launched his small-screen career when he played hunk Jason Ioane. Appearing on Australia's Fitzy And Wippa show, presenter...

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hasselhoff
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Lisa Bonet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jason Momoa Weighs in on the Celebrity Shower Debate After Jake Gyllenhaal's Remarks

Jason Momoa is not about to join any celebrity trends, especially when it comes to the shower debate. The Aquaman star said he showers often, so his co-stars don't have to worry about his bathing habits. The celebrity shower debate has been raging for a few weeks now, following comments by Dax Shepard, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal. Momoa joins Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the "team shower" side.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Jason Momoa Reveals His Hygiene Routine

Hollywood — and the Internet — is up in arms as the list of celebs who don't shower daily keeps growing. It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed their bathing routine... or lack thereof. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis proclaimed (via E!), adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for Kucher, he boasted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Kunis went on to justify (via People) that she "didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," and noted that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." Kutcher continued, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Kristen Bell, for one, agreed, telling The View that when it comes to washing her kids, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink" because "that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mens Journal

No, Jason Momoa Isn’t on the Keto Diet. Here’s How He Eats to Get Ripped

It might surprise you to learn self-proclaimed red meat lover Jason Momoa isn’t on the paleo or keto diet. What’s not a surprise is he’s a big freaking guy—especially if your first Momoa sighting was the actor as Khal Drogo, a Dothraki khalasar chieftain in Game of Thrones. If that’s the case, you’ve always had the impression of Momoa being a mammoth human. Standing at 6’4″, the actor’s got an imposing frame—and adding slabs of muscle doesn’t take a gargantuan effort. If you’re curious how the actor trains to become a superhero the likes of Aquaman and stay limber on the reg, check out Warrior Workouts: Jason Momoa’s Trainer Shares the Secret Sauce of Shaping a Superhero. That said, Momoa’s trainer and healer, Damian Viera, does have Momoa clean up his act to get that shrink-wrapped look for blockbusters like Aquaman.
CelebritiesComplex

Jason Momoa Reveals His Stance in Recent Hollywood Showering Debate

Jason Momoa indirectly weighed in on the unexpected and sometimes troubling discourse surrounding the bathing habits of people in Hollywood, and confirmed that he does indeed take showers. While promoting their upcoming Netflix film, Sweet Girl, Momoa’s co-star Isabela Merced made a comment about the Aquaman star once telling her...
MoviesPopculture

Jason Momoa's First Netflix Movie Skyrockets Straight to No. 1 After Debut

Jason Moma's new Netflix movie soared straight to number 1 on the platform in its very first night. Sweet Girl, a drama-thriller about a widowed father on a mission for revenge, is the number 1 movie on Netflix at the time of this writing and number 1 on the service overall. However, the surge in views does not necessarily reflect the movie's quality.
TV ShowsFrankfort Times

Jason Momoa bans kids from acting

Jason Momoa has banned his children from going into acting. The 42-year-old actor may have a successful collection of blockbusters and TV shows under his belt, but he doesn't want his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa, 12 - whom he has with his wife Lisa Bonet - to follow in his footsteps because he doesn't think they're "strong" enough to deal with the pressure and he will do whatever he can to ensure they don't pursue a career in the glamorous industry.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dave Bautista Wants to Team with Jason Momoa for a Lethal Weapon Style Buddy Movie

These days there are movies made out of many a throwaway comment or ambitious little bit of banter, so when Dave Bautistamakes a suggestion that Jason Momoa should make a movie with him, who is to say that someone will not want to make that happen. Bautista has seen a meteoric rise in his career since he became known for playing Drax in Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy, appearing in Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead on Netflix, and soon to appear in the remake of Dune, but he has also been quite forward in letting people know what type of movies he wants to make and what he doesn't.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

10 Things Jason Momoa Can't Live Without

There are a few things Jason Momoa can't live without when he travels. From his chain wallet and guitar collection to his vinyl records and a Harley Davidson motorcycle, these are Jason's travel essentials. SWEET GIRL is available on Netflix August 20, https://www.netflix.com/sweetgirl. Transcript. These are my two traveling companions.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa Knows Where His Walk of Fame Star Should Go

One of those stars who just seems to have hit all the right notes in Hollywood recently is Jason Momoa. From his role as Aquaman in DC's Extended Universe, to Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and even taking his place on a rock climbing reality TV show, Momoa shines on the screen. To confirm his place among the Hollywood elite, Momoa was earlier this year on the list of stars who have earned themselves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony to come sometime in the future. While there are no specific details about the location of where the stars for the newcomers will be placed, Momoa knows where he would like to see his star go, which he revealed when appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Comments / 0

Community Policy