Axie Infinity Price Analysis: AXS/USD preparing for a rally against $77 ATH

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overall cryptocurrency market is trading within the green zone. Axie Infinity Price Analysis: General price overview. Axie Infinity price analysis is bullish for today after the market bounced from yesterday’s low close to $71 in the early morning hours. This was a huge step for the bulls after they topped an all-time high at $77.48 on the 11th of August and retraced 10 points lower. The current rally is an attempt to recover the overhead support at $75 and consolidate enough momentum to set high targets above $80.

