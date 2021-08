OCILLA, GA – Coming off a solid performance in their 35-14 win over Tiftarea Academy in their first scrimmage game the week before, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) went down to Ocilla on Friday night, August 13 to test their medal against back-to-back GHSA Class A-Public State Champions Irwin County (IC). After the game, SCHS Head Coach Darren Alford told the Americus Times-Recorder that he scheduled this game because he wanted to see where his club is at as the season opener approaches. Though the Wildcats lost the scrimmage to the Indians 40-21, Alford got his answer and he is very pleased with it.