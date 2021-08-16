XRoad Is Changing the Cloud Computing Industry and Launching Innovative NFT Product, GoldDebit by XRI

The pandemic has changed the ways in which consumers shop, as well as what they’re looking for from the skincare and beauty brands they use. As restrictions are lifted and a new sense of normalcy returns, consumers will continue to expect new innovations and unique product offerings, and will seek out brands that are incorporating the latest technologies into their offerings. The recent trend towards customized product offerings is just one example of how the skincare industry has attempted to meet customer demands, yet few brands have actually been able to do so successfully. What follows are considerations for business leaders as they incorporate new innovations into their business models and rethink the focus areas for innovation within their brands.