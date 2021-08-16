Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Slams fifth home run Sunday
Beaty went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 14-4 win over the Mets. Beaty replaced Max Muncy in the eighth inning and blasted a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Brandon Drury. It was his first long ball since July 4. He has lost playing time due to players returning from injury and mostly picks up the occasional pinch-hit appearance. On the season, he is slashing .260/.361/.373 with five homers, 32 RBI and 30 runs scored in 205 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
