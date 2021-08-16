Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Slams fifth home run Sunday

Seager went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Tuesday against the Phillies. Seager opened the scoring for the Dodgers with a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning. It was his fifth homer of the season and first since he was activated from the injured list July 30. In nine games since, he's recorded at least one hit on six occasion and also has four multi-hit efforts. Though he's lacked power in that span, Seager's performance hasn't indicated much after over a two-month absence.