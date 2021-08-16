Cancel
Mark Cavendish confirmed as the first rider for this year’s Tour of Britain

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
Mark Cavendish has been confirmed as the first rider for this year’s Tour of Britain (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Mark Cavendish has confirmed he will race in next month’s Tour of Britain.

The sprinter, fresh from equalling Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins after four more victories this summer, will lead the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team at the event, which takes take place from September 5 to 12.

Cavendish has won more stages of the modern Tour of Britain – 10 – than any other rider. This will be the 12th time he has competed in the race, having led it for two days during the 2007 edition.

“It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain,” Cavendish said.

Cavendish has 34 Tour de France stage victories to his name (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)

“It is a race where I have always enjoyed success and I am really looking forward to racing with what I know will be a strong Deceuninck-Quick-Step team.

“It has already been a special year for me and riding the Tour of Britain will be a great way to see so many of the people that have supported throughout.”

This year’s race begins in Cornwall on September 5 and includes a team time trial in Carmarthenshire (stage three), hill-top finish on the Great Orme, Llandudno (stage four) and a first finish in Edinburgh (stage seven).

The 2021 champion will be crowned in Aberdeen on September 12.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: “We always pride ourselves on the quality of riders we attract, and the participation of Mark Cavendish in this year’s Tour of Britain will no doubt whet the appetite of the British public.

“He’s a true great of our sport – something he has proved once again throughout his unforgettable 2021 season – and I cannot wait to see him on the start line in Penzance ”

